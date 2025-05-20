Kellen Moore has a questionable quarterback room already on his hands with the New Orleans Saints. Derek Carr created an opening by announcing his retirement from the Saints on May 10.

Many fans and analysts believe Moore must add one more quarterback. Even after signing Hunter Dekkers to the Saints.

But is the rookie head coach considering adding the extra signal-caller? He addressed the issue Monday via the NFL Network.

“Certainly there's times where if the opportunity presents itself, you feel like it's a really good fit, we'd love to do it,” Moore said.

Moore sounds open to the idea. However, he likes the current room post Carr.

“We feel like we have some good guys here that can certainly mentor each other at the same time going through this process,” Moore explained.

Kellen Moore believes Saints have QB healthy place

Moore arrived to the Bayou as a past left-handed quarterback. He feels relatable to the 2025 room of QBs.

Speaking of that room, Moore believes that alone makes New Orleans a QB healthy place.

“I feel like our quarterback room has some experience there in the sense that myself, (offensive coordinator) Doug Nussemeier, (QB coach) Scott Tolzein, we've all been around this for a while from a player's and a coach's perspective,” Moore said.

Overall, Moore wants to give the current room a chance. Does that officially mean he's shutting the door on adding a passer?

“We do feel like we've got a good room there, but obviously we're always looking to upgrade our roster as we go. So it may happen,” Moore said.

Moore must find out his QB1 soon. Preferably during training camp and the preseason. Tyler Shough is the newcomer via the draft. Shough already reacted to the starting possibility. But Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener look ready to make a push for starter too.

The veteran pool is thin for Moore should he look for a free agent. Aaron Rodgers is one prominent name. New Orleans, though, can monitor what the rival Atlanta Falcons do with Kirk Cousins. The multiple Pro Bowl is teetering towards becoming a June 1 cap cut.