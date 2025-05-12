The New Orleans Saints suddenly find themselves in quarterback limbo, and Robert Griffin III has an idea — sign Aaron Rodgers. With veteran starter Derek Carr announcing his retirement over the weekend, the Saints are now left with a dangerously inexperienced quarterback room consisting of rookie Tyler Shough, second-year Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener, who has attempted just 38 passes in his career.

Not a single QB on the current roster has a win in the NFL, and that lack of veteran leadership has former NFL quarterback RGIII calling on New Orleans to act fast. “The New Orleans Saints, Kellen Moore, Mickey Loomis, they need to call Aaron Rodgers,” Griffin said on his Outta Pocket podcast.

“Not for Mickey Loomis, not for Kellen Moore. But they need to call Aaron Rodgers for Alvin Kamara, for Demario Davis, for Cam Jordan, for Brandin Cooks, for Justin Reed, for Tyrann Mathieu. Those veterans don’t have time for a rebuild.”

Saints are in a QB pickle, but Aaron Rodgers can be the savior

Rodgers, 41, remains a free agent after a short-lived and injury-plagued stint with the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been in ongoing talks with the future Hall of Famer, but no deal has been finalized. Now, with Carr’s unexpected retirement freeing up $30 million in cap space, the Saints could re-enter the quarterback market and make a compelling case for Rodgers to head to the Big Easy.

Griffin’s argument centers on urgency. He points to the Saints’ veteran core — players who are still playing at a high level but may not have many years left. Rather than put the season in the hands of an untested rookie like Shough, Griffin believes the Saints should go all-in for one last run with a proven quarterback.

“There’s no time to wait around and figure out who your guy is,” Griffin said. “If you want to contend now, if you want to win now — Aaron Rodgers is your guy.”

Of course, there are reasons the Saints may be hesitant. Rodgers hasn’t looked like his MVP self in recent years, and injuries have been a concern. Signing Rodgers would likely require a short-term, high-cost investment that could delay the development of a young quarterback like Shough. But the counterargument is clear: New Orleans has enough talent to win the NFC South now — if they can get competent play under center.

Rodgers’ market has been relatively quiet since free agency began in March, with Pittsburgh considered his most likely landing spot. But with no official deal and the clock ticking toward organized team activities, the Saints' sudden vacancy could create real competition — and force Rodgers to make a decision.

It’s a gamble either way. The Saints could trust their young quarterbacks and hope one emerges. Or they could bet big on Rodgers and try to give their veteran stars one last shot at postseason success.

For Griffin, the choice is obvious. “Call him,” he said. “Because those guys in your locker room deserve better than a wasted season.”