The New Orleans Saints suddenly witnessed the quarterback room leave a spot open. Derek Carr pulled the stunner, announcing his retirement from the Saints Saturday morning. New Orleans moved quick to nab a new QB Monday.

Saints reporter Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football revealed who the franchise has lined up. All to fill the spot vacated by Carr.

“Saints also intend to sign undrafted rookie QB Hunter Dekkers, pending a physical, per source,” Triplett posted on X. “Former Iowa State QB who finished career at Iowa Western tried out during the Saints' rookie minicamp. And there is now officially a fourth-QB spot available.”

The Dekkers news came on the same day Donovan Peoples-Jones landed with the Saints. Adding the wide receiver, however, rose as the first roster move post Carr for N.O.

Saints addition backed up Super Bowl QB before replacing Derek Carr

Dekkers earns a chance to take over for a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback in Carr. However, Dekkers once backed up a high-profile passer before that QB played in the Super Bowl.

Dekkers began his collegiate career with the Iowa State Cyclones for the Class of 2020. Iowa State was led by a young Brock Purdy during that time.

Purdy led ISU to a 9-3 mark during the truncated 2020 season, with Dekkers watching from the sidelines. Dekkers attempted seven passes his true freshman year — completed five passes for 118 yards.

The dual-threat passer eventually succeeded Purdy behind center. He delivered his best marks in 2022 — tallying 3,044 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Dekkers added two rushing touchdowns as well.

Iowa State, however, watched Dekkers sever ties with the Cyclones in 2023. He got indicted on charges pertaining to sports gambling. The Des Moines Register reported he even bet on Cyclones football games.

Junior college Iowa Western eventually took him in. Dekkers entered the 2025 draft straight out of the JUCO realm. He went undrafted but earned a rookie minicamp invite from the Saints. Now he's the fourth QB for Kellen Moore and his first New Orleans team.