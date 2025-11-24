The New Orleans Saints lost 24-10 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, falling to 2-9. Even with Kirk Cousins under center for Atlanta, Kellen Moore's squad could not get the divisional win. Saints kicker Blake Grupe missed two key field goals in the game, so they are now giving Justin Tucker a tryout. He was suspended for the first ten games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.

The Saints are hosting a kicker tryout and former Pro Bowler Justin Tucker is among those invited, per me and [Mike Garafolo],” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. “This is his first workout since being suspended 10 games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.”

Tucker had one of the greatest careers in the history of the kicker position through his first 12 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He struggled last year, making just 73.3% of his kicks, bringing his career percentage below 90%. Then, after the season, sexual assault allegations from massage therapists surfaced, ending his run with the Ravens and resulting in his suspension.

The Saints are also working out former Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York. Grupe has put together some solid seasons, making 57 of his 68 field goals through his first two seasons. But this year, he is a dismal 18-26 after his two misses on Sunday. The Saints are going nowhere this season, but a long-term solution at kicker is needed regardless.

Despite the allegations, Tucker has been given a chance to earn the Saints' job. He was playing his way out of Baltimore regardless of the allegations, with Tyler Loop being drafted by the Ravens before the allegations came to light. But New Orleans is desperate, and they could give one of the best kickers ever a shot.

Will Grupe keep his job? Or will a Tucker signing become the new story in the NFL? York has a chance as well, all leading up to the Saints' Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.