The Seattle Seahawks are absolutely pouring it on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Head coach Kellen Moore has now watched the Saints hit a historic low.

New Orleans allowed 38 points in the first half, the most in franchise history, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. The last time the Saints allowed 35+ points in the first half came in 2016 against the Atlanta Falcons. But New Orleans' Week 3 Seahawks matchup brought forth a much more difficult beast.

Seattle started things off with a 12-yard touchdown pass from San Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But then the Seahawks really set the tone with a 95-yard Tory Horton punt return touchdown. With Kenneth Walker then punching a score in from three yards out, Seattle was up 21-0 after the first quarter.

The Saints managed to get on the board with a pair of field goals in the second quarter. But the Seahawks had a stronger rebuttal with two touchdowns and a field goal of their own. While miracles are possible, Seattle essentially put the game out of reach with a 38-6 halftime lead.

They'd add some extra insurance, if it was really needed, with a pair of third quarter field goals. Spencer Rattler managed to lead the Saints on a scoring drive, finding Jack Stoll for a 13-yard touchdown pass. But that only shrunk the lead to 44-13.

Rattler was in the center of the biggest Saints controversy of the offseason, who is going to play quarterback for New Orleans. The results have been mixed at best, and the Saints will undoubtedly be looking for a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft. But at least on Sunday, the defense is taking most of the blame for the embarrassing loss.

At this point, all New Orleans can try to do is come back stronger in Week 4. They'll try not to hit another franchise low when they face the Buffalo Bills. Although on paper that seems like a difficult task as is.