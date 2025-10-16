Before Spencer Rattler became the starting QB for the New Orleans Saints, he was a young hotshot at the University of Oklahoma. In fact, there was anticipation that he would win the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

However, he was famously benched during the second quarter of a game against Texas. The guy who replaced him was a freshman named Caleb Williams. Afterward, Rattler was replaced by Williams for the rest of the season, which left a bitter taste in Rattler's mouth.

Later on, Rattler transferred to South Carolina after the 2021 season.

However, Rattler looks back on that moment as a “blessing in disguise”, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.com.

“We all have our own paths and we’ve got to do our best with our own paths,” Rattler said. “It is what it is. The past is the past. We’re focused on the present and the future, but I would say, yeah, that definitely led me to South Carolina. It was a blessing in disguise that I got to play with the Gamecocks and develop there, get ready to the league after that.”

At South Carolina, Rattler threw for over 3,000 yards in his two seasons in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he had 18 touchdown passes, and in 2023, he had 19. During both seasons, Rattler achieved over a 60% pass completion rate.

After 2021, Williams transferred to USC. In 2022, he was awarded the Heisman Trophy. Rattler described his relationship with Williams as “cordial”.

“I’ll say what’s up to him at the game. I’ve got respect for him. Good player,” Rattler said.

Spencer Rattler's time with the Saints

In 2024, Rattler was selected in the 5th round of the NFL Draft by the Saints. Ultimately, he was the 150th overall pick.

Since then, he has put some considerably strong numbers. In his rookie season, he finished with a QB rating of 70.4 with 1,317 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 57% pass completion rate.

This season, Rattler has a QB rating of 91.9, 1,217 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, and a 68.5% pass completion rate.

Currently, the Saints are 1-5.