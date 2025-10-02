Spencer Rattler is still looking for his first win as a full-time starter, as the New Orleans Saints have dropped four straight assignments. But they have a good chance of finally entering the win column in Week 5 as they host the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome.

The Saints are back home after two weeks on the road, and will bank on their fans to cheer them on against the Giants.

A victory will be a huge morale-booster for Rattler, who was named the main quarterback by first-year coach Kellen Moore after a close battle with Jake Haener in the offseason. The 25-year-old Rattler has shown glimpses of brilliance, including a three-touchdown performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. He, however, has yet to lead the Saints to a win.

When asked about facing the Giants, the second-year signal-caller mentioned a hole the Saints could exploit.

“They got a really good front. Probably one of the best in the league. You know, we gotta have a good plan for them, a lot of speed, a lot of power. On the back end, they don’t do as much as what we’ve seen from these other teams, disguise-wise. They’ve got their wrinkles and everything,” said Rattler in a media conference.

Spencer Rattler on the Giants defense: “On the back end they don’t do as much as what we’ve seen from these other teams, disguise wise. They’ve got their wrinkles and everything. They run what they do well…” Maybe some disguises this week…? pic.twitter.com/W0d18nFGT7 — NYGfaninCLT (@clt_ny) October 1, 2025

But while it could be viewed as a slight dig, Rattler stressed that the Giants' defense should not be taken lightly.

“They run what they do well and can cause some havoc to quarterbacks and offenses. So we got to get the ball out on time, check our shots when they're there, and just move the chains,” added the fifth-round pick.

The Saints have had recent success against the Giants, winning their previous two meetings and seven of the last 10. New Orleans is 11-4 at home versus New York.

Rattler is averaging a 67.1% completion rate, throwing for 765 yards and five touchdowns.