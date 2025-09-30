The New Orleans Saints shared an injury update on do-it-all offensive weapon Taysom Hill after their Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans announced that it has activated the veteran tight end from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday. The veteran multi-purpose player has a five-week window to begin practice and will have three weeks to get activated to the main 53-man roster before his season is considered over.

Hill has been out of the Saints' lineup since he suffered a knee injury in Week 12 of 2024 against the Los Angeles Rams. The 35-year-old had 278 rushing yards and six touchdowns, along with 187 receiving yards on 31 targets, before his season ended with the knee injury.

The Saints have utilized Hill at quarterback, running back, and tight end throughout his eight-year tenure with the team. He played quarterback during his collegiate tenure at BYU and showcased a versatile set of skills that has allowed him to survive in the NFL despite not securing a starting quarterback job.

Hill has 2,437 career rushing yards and 33 career rushing touchdowns on 437 career rushing attempts. He also has 943 career receiving yards and 11 career receiving touchdowns on 99 receptions and 131 targets.

The former BYU gunslinger has a 7-2 record as a starting quarterback and has thrown for 2,369 career passing yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 63.9 percent completion percentage.

He went 4-1 in his last year of starting games in 2021, throwing for 978 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 58.2 completion percentage.

The Saints offense will need all the help it can get as it sits at 0-4 through the first four weeks of the season. The Saints will return to the field for Week 5 against the New York Giants on Sunday, October 5, at 1 p.m. EST at home. Hill's likeliest return date would be in the Saints' Week 8 clash on Sunday, October 26, at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.