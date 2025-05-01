The 2026 NFL mock draft by ESPN is already here. Although the New Orleans Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, they could go with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

The latter had an impressive 2024 campaign. He threw for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. In new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's system, it made Allar be a complete quarterback.

As Jordan Reid of ESPN describes it, the Saints could swing for the fences with another quarterback selection.

Allar took a big step as a junior in 2024, throwing for 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns with 8 interceptions,” Reid said. “He has prototypical size (6-foot-5, 238 pounds) and every raw tool that a coach could want.

“He's known for his strong arm but still needs to work on his ball placement and progressions; his completion rate increased from 60% in 2023 to 66.5% in 2024 bodes well. Allar should be in the first-round conversation if he continues his upward trajectory.”

Despite the big arm, he can often make careless mistakes. At the next level, those mistakes won't fly. Defenses will bait a quarterback into throwing a difficult pass because the window is there.

However, Allar has a shot to increase his production yet again in 2025. Still, there are some glaring areas of improvement.

Would the Saints draft Drew Allar?

Considering that Shough is a raw prospect, it's a possibility. However, it could also be indicative of how they perform. After the Saints might be without Derek Carr, there isn't a true quarterback to take over.

Carr's injury is likely a season-ending one, so it's urgent that the team figures out that situation. In Kellen Moore's first season as the Saints head coach, he'll want to be competitive.

Some things might be out of his control though.

When Allar returned to Penn State, it likely can boost his draft stock. Also, it will be another year in Kotelnicki's offensive scheme.

Furthermore, rival Ohio State lost Emeka Egbuka, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard, and TreVeyon Henderson to the NFL Draft. Although they'll acquire some talented players, the Big Ten is as open as it has ever been.

Securing a conference championship would do wonders for Allar and his draft stock. If he's able to influence winning football, it might be a lock for the Saints to draft him.

As their season goes on, Moore might be watching Allar more closely. He can see if that's the quarterback of the future.

While that's quite a ways away, it's important to have an eye out for who can shine in college football in 2026. And Allar just might be that guy.