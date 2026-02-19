New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is set to serve as honorary captain for the 2026 Allstate Legacy Bowl this Saturday. The HBCU Legacy Bowl has served as an important draft experience for the past several years. The Legacy Bowl allows draft-eligible players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts and possibly be selected on draft day or command a market as an undrafted free agent.

This year's Legacy Bowl is especially important, as no HBCU players were invited to the NFL Combine. The full roster of participants in the HBCU Legacy Bowl was revealed earlier this week. In a quote obtained by HBCU Legends, HBCU Legacy Bowl founder Doug Williams spoke about having Cam Jordan as an honorary captain.

“I think that's a good thing to have Cam out there,” he said. “You're talking about one of the most well-recognized guys in the National Football League, and the fact that he going to be the guy that flipped the coin for us, it makes it that much more special.”

Jordan is the third Saints player to hold the honor of being honorary captain. Previous members of the organization that held the role include HBCU alumni Terron Armstead and Jameis Winston. Jordan is a star in the NFL that many HBCU players would love to follow in the footsteps of.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Jordan currently holds the Saints' career sacks record with 132. Ranking 17th in NFL history in career sacks, last year he recorded 10.5 sacks and 47 tackles. In his career, he's also amassed 490 solo tackles.

Jordan attended college at the University of California, Berkeley, finishing his college career with 175 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks. He was then selected by the Saints in 2011 with the 24th overall pick and has remained with the team for the past 15 seasons.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is set to air on the NFL Network on Saturday at 4 p.m.