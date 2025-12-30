In a new TikTok, Russell Wilson's wife Ciara linked up with New York Giants star Dexter Lawrence to hit his signature “Sexy Dexy” dance.

Ciara posted the video on her TikTok account on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The two did the dance together, crouching as they swung their arms. Afterward, they high-fived and hugged.

HILARIOUS: #Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and Ciara did the “SEXY DEXY” dance together on TikTok after the game. 💀💀💀 This is hilarious.

They appeared to be having a good time, with both Ciara and Lawrence grinning ear-to-ear. “When you know your blessings are around the corner,” her caption read.

Given the backdrop, which features the Giants' logo and one of their Lombardi Trophies, this was likely filmed at a home game at MetLife Stadium. So, this was probably made earlier in the season. The Giants' last home game was against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, which they lost.

Either way, the vibes were high with the Giants after they beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. Both teams are in contention for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Regardless, the Giants, led by Jaxson Dart's two-touchdown performance, blew out the Raiders 34-10.

2025 has been a disappointing season for Lawrence, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 12 of the 2024 season. Still, he was dominant before his injury occurred.

In 12 games, Lawrence had a career-high nine sacks along with 44 tackles (23 solo, 21 assists), one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

So far in 2025, Lawrence has played in all 16 games. He only has 30 tackles (14 solo, 16 assists) and half of a sack. He did, however, log his first interception this year. Throughout his young career, Lawrence is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-team All-Pro.

Ciara is the wife of Giants quarterback Wilson. They got married in 2016, and they have three kids together. To date, Ciara has released eight studio albums, the most recent being CiCi, which was released on Aug. 22, 2025.

Wilson is at the tail-end of his first season with the Giants. He started the year as the starting quarterback before eventually being replaced by Dart in Week 4.