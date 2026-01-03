One week after reaching the 1,000-yard milestone, Wan'Dale Robinson's season prematurely ended due to a rib injury. The New York Giants' leading receiver will not play in their Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, marking the end of his 2025 campaign.

The rib injury held Robinson out of practice all week, leaving him little to no chance of taking the field. He was officially placed on season-ending IR on Saturday, according to the team's official transactions log.

The IR designation does not appear to be anything serious for Robinson's long-term future. With just one game remaining, his placement merely allows the Giants to add another player to their active roster for the final game of the year.

Robinson ends his fourth season with a career-high 1,1014 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He breached the 1,000-yard mark with a 113-yard game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 to become the shortest player in NFL history to achieve the milestone.

Short 👑 Wan'dale Robinson is the first player 5'8'' and under with a 1,000 yard receiving season since 1990 pic.twitter.com/dGfcdwQPvL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2025

By landing on injured reserve, Robinson could have played his final game for the Giants. The 25-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the coming offseason as one of the most prominent pass-catchers on the market.

While New York would love to re-sign him, it just inked Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million extension last summer. The Giants are also going to have to break the bank to retain Malik Nabers within the next couple of years.

Robinson's absence will further deplete a pass-catching corps that was already limited with him in the lineup. The Giants had already ruled out tight end Theo Johnson, leaving Jaxson Dart without his top two targets for Week 18.

Without Robinson, return specialist Gunner Olszewski and veteran Isaiah Hodgins figure to see the biggest uptick in snaps against the Cowboys. The Giants could also get an extended look at former New York Jets receiver Xavier Gipson and former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt.