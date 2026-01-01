The New York Giants were the second team to fire their head coach this NFL season. Brian Daboll is out, and the new hire will be vital to Jaxson Dart's success. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is emerging as a candidate for the Giants' gig.

But I'll go with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley,” Fowler wrote when asked who is most likely to be hired this offseason.”He's part of the cluster of strong defensive-minded candidates this cycle. He seems to have some traction in New York, too. I've heard his name linked to the Giants' job a few times in my calls over the past week, and I expect him to be on their list. Hafley is also a geographical fit as a Montvale, New Jersey, native.”

Hafley picked up momentum in the coaching cycle at the beginning of the season with a great Packers defense. While that group has taken a step back in recent weeks, injuries have been a big reason why. Without Micah Parsons, their pass rush has been dreadful in December.

The Giants had Daboll, who was an offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach. Teams frequently go for the opposite of the coach they had previously, which Hafley would represent. But it would be easy for anyone to detract from Hafley's candidacy by saying Dart needs an offensive coach. But giving Daniel Jones the superstar offensive coordinator did not work to plan.

The Giants have two variables to consider when hiring the next head coach. Owner John Mara has cancer and is undergoing treatment, which could be a storyline in the interview process. Also, general manager Joe Schoen is on the hot seat, with many fans demanding his release along with Daboll. The Giants and Tennessee Titans are the only teams with head-coach openings right now.