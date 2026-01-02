Former New York Giants linebacker Carl Banks had to let fans know that he is not a part of the team's upcoming head coaching search. Banks comedically let everyone know that he is out of the discussion by responding to a popular social media parody account known as Wesley Steinberg.

As the Giants' coaching search heats up, Steinberg, who is known among fans for tweeting fake news, claimed the team will consult the opinions of Lawrence Taylor and Banks. The latter vehemently denied this claim with a laughable clapback at Steinberg.

“Wesley you're a f***n WEIRDO,” Banks tweeted.

Wesley you're a fckin WEIRDO!!! https://t.co/RgYe8k1c2B — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Giants' search to replace Brian Daboll has already begun, with multiple names being brought up in the conversation. New York already has several names on its radar, ranging from former Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce — also a former Giants linebacker — to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Banks ended his career with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns after spending his first eight years with the Giants. However, he has remained an integral member of the New York community and fan base since retiring in 1995.

Banks has since become a key member of the Giants media, hosting a plethora of radio shows and podcasts in his retirement. He has stirred controversy in the last few years for his blatant criticism of the organization and a few players.

Banks most notably went head-to-head with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. He led the group of fans frustrated with Lawrence's dip in production in 2025 after racking up nine sacks in 12 games in 2024.

Lawrence responded to Banks‘ aggressive claims, calling the 63-year-old “delusional.”