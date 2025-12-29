The New York Giants have not had the season that they wanted, but there are some things they can look forward to in the future. One of the players who will be a bright spot for the future is Jaxson Dart, who has shown he has the skills to be a long-term piece for the franchise. There are still some people who have questions about Dart, including reporters, who recently asked interim head coach Mike Kafka if he's a franchise quarterback.

“I don’t have any doubts about that,” Kafka said via Art Stapleton of USA Today.

Dart has had some good moments in his rookie season, but he has had some that question his future in the league. His play style is seen as reckless by a lot, and though he can use his legs to make plays, he doesn't know how to protect himself.

That has led him to be in the concussion protocol more than once this season, which is insane to think about since this is just his first year in the league.

Article Continues Below

One of the other people who has doubted Dart's future is Skip Bayless.

“I watched him a lot of Ole Miss,” Bayless said on an episode of The Arena. “He plays with his legs, man. He scrambles. He makes spectacular move plays. So how long can you last with that? I don’t know. So I don’t love the long-term future of this because he doesn't seem to have learned any lessons or swallowed any pride. He just says, ‘This is how I play.'”

The Giants seem to be committed to Dart for the future, and if he can change his play style just a little bit, it can make a big difference.

With players such as Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo returning next season, the future should be bright for the Giants.