The New York Giants gave their fans a late Christmas present in Week 17. New York defeated Las Vegas 34-10, logging the team's first win since naming Mike Kafka as their interim head coach. Sunday's impressive performance could help one Giants rookie win an important honor.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter made a bold statement following Sunday's win against the Raiders. He suggested that he should win Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2025 NFL season.

“Good dub, I need dat roty😏 see yall next week!!” Carter posted on social media.

Carter's raw accounting stats don't jump off the page. He has 25 total tackles with four sacks in 16 games played this season. But Carter played well in Week 17 and is making a case for himself.

The rookie edge rusher had a whopping nine pressures against the Raiders, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. It was his second consecutive game with nine pressures, which puts him at 52 pressure on the season. That puts Carter into elite territory for his rookie season. 52 pressures is the second-most since ESPN began tracking pressures back in 2017.

He surpassed Jared Verse (50 in 2024) and Micah Parsons (51 in 2021) and is second only to Nick Bosa (60 pressures in 2019).

Carter certainly has a strong argument for Defensive Rookie of the Year this season.

Who is the main competition against Abdul Carter for Defensive ROTY in 2025?

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, there are a few other rookies who could spoil Carter's chance to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr., and Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori are also contenders for the same award.

Schwesinger may have the best chance of the bunch. He's been the starting middle linebacker in Cleveland the entire season and has thrived in that role. Schwesinger has 74 total tackles with two-and-a-half sacks and two interceptions on the season.

Meanwhile, Pearce has 14 total tackles with eight-and-a-half sacks in 14 games. He has become a consistent pass rusher for the Falcons over the past two months.

Schwesinger and Pearce are both big threats to Carter's candidacy because of their stats and starting roles on their respective teams.

Ultimately the future is bright for Carter in New York, regardless of how his 2025 season concludes.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys.