The New York Giants will end their season with a Week 18 clash with the Dallas Cowboys at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. After the Giants slammed the Las Vegas Raiders, they announced that they would play their starters, including Jaxson Dart, against the Cowboys, according to Giant beat writer Jordan Raanan.

“Mike Kafka says he plans to play all the Giants ‘all the way through.' Normal game plan and playing time in Week 18 vs. Cowboys,” Raaman wrote on X.

Dart will get a chance to shine in the final weekend, as the Giants prepare for the next season. So far, it's been a mixed bag for the rookie quarterback. Dart has passed for 2,042 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. He has also run 81 times for 455 yards and nine scores. What has made this more impressive is that he has done it despite not having his top weapons.

Top receiver Malik Nabers only played briefly with Dart before suffering a season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Cam Skattebo dislocated his ankle after several successful games with Dart.

Even with the Cowboys potentially resting players, the Giants are going the opposite direction. Ultimately, they will likely use this game to evaluate the players and positions they have before making some major decisions in the offseason. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been steady for the Giants, running 158 times for 637 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Wan'dale Robinson has 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. He might miss Week 18 because of a rib injury.

With much of the Giants' offseason plans in deep question, they will use this last game to try to finish things strong. While this game won't affect the standings, it could determine who will return to the Meadowlands next season and who will not.