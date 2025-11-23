The New York Giants lost to the Detroit Lions 34-27 in overtime on Sunday, falling to 2-9. Their offense was solid throughout the game under the leadership of Jameis Winston. But injured Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was watching from home and did not approve of Mike Kafka's time management skills.

Malik Nabers posted and then quickly deleted this tweet after the game: pic.twitter.com/PKsmEidoNR — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dan Duggan of The Athletic screen-grabbed the X post before Nabers ultimately deleted it. “Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose! Cause it's no way, bro you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? then you [don't] kick the field goal.??? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?”

Article Continues Below

This refers to the second-to-last offensive drive the Giants had in regulation. They were on the six-yard line up by three points when they decided to go for it on fourth down. The Lions took their two timeouts and marched down the field, nailing a 59-yard field goal. Winston got a chance with 28 seconds left, but nothing came of that.

The Giants passed the ball, keeping the timeouts in Dan Campbell's pocket for the offense to use. According to Nabers, that means they should have kicked the field goal and forced them to score a touchdown. With Winston at quarterback, passing is even riskier, as he is known to throw interceptions. It was the worst-case scenario for the Giants, and their star wide receiver let them hear it.

The Giants have been without Nabers since he tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, they lost Cam Skattebo for the season, fired Brian Daboll, and have been without Jaxson Dart for two weeks. Things have gone off the rails for New York, with Sunday's loss representing another blown 4th quarter lead. It was all too much for Malik Nabers to handle.