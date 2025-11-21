Amid the controversy surrounding Cam Skattebo's Monday Night RAW appearance at Madison Square Garden, WWE star and Philadelphia Eagles fan Grayson Waller had a message for the New York Giants running back.

Waller saw the viral video of Skattebo drinking an energy drink out of a shoe. He posted a picture of them at Madison Square Garden from WWE's RAW taping.

“Passing on Shoey knowledge worldwide,” Waller captioned the post, “Go Birds [eagle emoji].”

Passing on Shoey knowledge worldwide Go Birds 🦅 https://t.co/ZWHy0DpPVv pic.twitter.com/DQSir3ypoE — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, Skattebo plays for the Giants, the Eagles' rivals. So, saying, “Go Birds,” is a shot at the Giants' star running back, who is currently out for the season with an injury.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo's WWE RAW appearance has gotten criticized

Article Continues Below

Skattebo was among the Giants players at the Nov. 17 edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden. He was involved in a segment that included Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and JD McDonagh.

The altercation turned physical, as Giants players shoved the Judgment Day members to the ground, and they returned the favor. This caused some to criticize Skattebo, who is currently on injured reserve with his ankle injury.

However, he has off days, and going to RAW was done on his own time. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to request that his critics “unfollow” his account.

“Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” said Skattebo. “I'm not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy.

“Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say [saluting face emoji],” Skattebo concluded.

Before his injury, Skattebo had his breakout game against the Eagles in Week 6. The Giants upset the Eagles behind Skattebo's three touchdowns. Two weeks later, Skattebo suffered his season-ending injury against the Eagles in their second annual matchup.