While they couldn't beat the Detroit Lions in Week 12, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston scored a trick play touchdown, which caught the attention of players around the league, including the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers.

On the latest episode of Inside the NFL's Mic'd Up for Week 12, the reaction to Winston's touchdown from around the league was shown. Kansas City Chiefs star Charles Omenihu had his jaw dropped, and Leo Chenal was amused by it.

Then, it cuts to the Ravens' bench. All Jackson could muster after seeing the play was, “That's crazy.” Flowers then added, “That boy [Winston] about to beat them.”

Giants QB Jameis Winston's trick play touchdown vs. the Lions

Up three points in the fourth quarter, the Giants pulled out the trick play. It began with Winston tossing the ball to Gunner Olszewski behind the line of scrimmage.

All of the attention went towards Olszewski, who ran up in the pocket and tossed the ball to Winston, a quarterback. Winston caught the pass, which was thrown back-shoulder, and broke a tackle before going into the endzone.

It was the Giants' second successful trick play of the game. To start the game, they ran a flea flicker, and Winston tossed a long touchdown pass to Wandale Robinson.

Unfortunately, the Giants were not able to hold on to beat the Lions, dropping their fifth game in a row. The Giants held a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

However, the Lions tied the game, sending it to overtime. Jahmyr Gibbs would score on the first play of overtime, forcing the Giants to score a touchdown to tie or win the game. The Giants would run 12 plays before turning it over on downs.

Now, the Giants will play the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football on Dec. 1. They will close out the year with games against the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys.