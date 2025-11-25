Just days before Thanksgiving, Russell Wilson and Ciara made an announcement: the New York Giants quarterback‘s charity has made a huge $3 million donation.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation has given a $3 million gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in New York.

Their donation will help patient and family programs. This extends to the recently-named Child Life Zone Theater and The Play Space in the Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease. According to the post, this is Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital's “only on-unit playroom reserved for immunocompromised pediatric cancer patients.”

According to the post, the donation “will help expand therapeutic environments where children can experience comfort, creativity, healing, and community.”

“Russell and I are so honored and humbled to support the incredible work happening at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital. Giving back through partnerships like this is a dream for us,” Ciara in a statement. “Our mission has always been to open doors and create spaces where young people feel supported and inspired.”

How long have Giants QB Russell Wilson and Ciara been married?

Wilson and Ciara's relationship dates back a decade. They started dating in 2015 before getting engaged the following March. Their wedding would take place on July 6, 2016.

Ciara would give birth to their first kid, a daughter, in April 2017. They would have a son three years later in July 2020. A few years later, they had a second daughter.

Currently, Wilson is on the Giants. 2025 is his first year with the team, as he signed with the Giants in free agency. He was brought in alongside Jameis Winston as free agents.

The Giants then drafted Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Wilson would go on to win the starting job over Winston and Dart, but he would be unseated by the latter in Week 4.

Through three starts, Wilson led the Giants to a 0-3 record. Dart has since become the team's starting quarterback. However, he is currently dealing with a concussion. Winston has started the last two weeks for the Giants. It is unclear what will happen to Wilson in 2026. He signed a one-year contract with the Giants, so he will be a free agent again.