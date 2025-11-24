The New York Giants lost again on Sunday, falling 34-27 to the Detroit Lions in overtime. At 2-10 on the season, Big Blue is playing out the string in another lost season. But another blown lead forced a change on the coaching staff once again. Giants interim coach Mike Kafka has fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

“The Giants are firing defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, sources tell me and [Mike Garafolo]. The first move by interim coach Mike Kafka,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The Giants were leading by ten points in the second half on Sunday before blowing the lead and losing in overtime. That was the fifth time this year they have blown a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter alone. Daboll lost his job because of the blown leads and injuries to Jaxson Dart. Now, Bowen has lost his job as well.

Bowen was the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator from 2021-23, calling the defense for the 2021 squad that earned the AFC's one seed. After Mike Vrabel was canned following the 2023 season, he linked up with Brian Daboll and the Giants to start the 2024 season. His tenure in New York did not go as well, ending short of two full seasons.

The Giants head into a key offseason where they will hire an entirely new coaching staff. Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, and Malik Nabers represent a great offensive core that any coach should be vying to lead. Now with a new coordinator, the defense has the chance to show that they have a great core as well. Josina Anderson reported that Charles Bullen will call the plays for the defense moving forward.

Mike Kafka is looking to put together a strong audition tape for the full-time head coaching role. He felt that would only be possible with a different defensive coordinator. The Giants face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 13.