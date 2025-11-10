The New York Giants suffered another heartbreaking loss on Sunday. New York lost 24-20 against Chicago despite controlling the contest the majority of the time. To make matters worse, Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart left the game with yet another concussion during his rookie season.

Bill Simmons is not a fan of how Giants head coach Brian Daboll has handled Dart's injuries this season. He even suggested it could be a fireable offense.

“Daboll might get fired tomorrow because what he’s done with Dart this year was just nuts,” Simmons said on Sunday, via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And this was the same thing Mayo did with Drake Maye last year, which is one of the many reasons I thought he should be fired. These rookie quarterbacks, who don’t know any better, you have to protect them from themselves. Like if I leave 100 pounds of food in the kitchen, Murph’s going to eat the 100 pounds. Is that Murph’s fault or my fault? It’s my fault. I shouldn’t have done that. I’m putting him in harm’s way.”

Dart has suffered four concussions so far during his rookie season, including one during the preseason.

Simmons believe the Giants need to protect Dart from himself. Especially because of the reckless playing style he's demonstrated during his rookie season.

“This Dart is a maniac. He thinks he’s stiff arming people in traffic and he thinks he can navigate these 250 pound dudes, 300 pound dudes that want to take his head off and he’s just going to be fine and ducking around,” Simmons added. “Every Giant fan I know is like, ‘Dart is f—-ing amazing, we just got to make sure we can keep him out of the blue tent.’ Like you shouldn’t be saying that about your prized possession quarterback.”

Should the Giants keep Jaxson Dart out for the rest of the 2025 season?

There's no question that Dart has been under a ton of pressure in New York. Both literally and metaphorically.

But should the Giants keep Dart out for his own good?

Before Dart can even argue his way back onto the field, he'll need to clear concussion protocol. It is still unclear where he's at in this process. But even if he passed concussion protocol, the Giants may want to think twice about putting him in harm's way. After all, their season is basically over at 2-8.

The problem is that Daboll's job could be on the line if the Giants lose too many games. If he truly feels that way, there's incentive to keep the rookie in as long as he's medically cleared.

It will be fascinating to see what the Giants do with Dart throughout the rest of the season.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 11 matchup against the Packers.