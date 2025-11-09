The New York Giants lost 24-20 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, falling to 2-8 on the season. Jaxson Dart left the game with a concussion, with New York up 17-7 in the second half. They could not close the deal, losing on a Caleb Williams scramble for a touchdown. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about his job security after the loss.

“I’m just focused on these guys in the locker room,” Daboll said, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

Daboll was hired before the 2022 season, which ended in a playoff appearance with Daniel Jones at quarterback. After two years of trying to make it work with Jones again, the team moved on in the middle of last season. Dart came in during the first round of the NFL Draft and has invigorated the fan base.

Despite all of that, Giants fans are still looking for a new head coach this offseason. Daboll's team has now lost four consecutive road games while leading by ten points at any point. That includes allowing 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Denver Broncos in October, which effectively ended their playoff chances.

Both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen drafted Dart as a way to keep their jobs. But injuries have knocked Dart out of multiple games so far, putting Russell Wilson in key spots. That is something that has to change for the Giants to rack up wins down the stretch and keep the decision makers in place.

The Giants play their second of three consecutive games against NFC North opponents in Week 11, welcoming the Green Bay Packers to Giants Stadium. Another grizzly defeat could lead to a loud crowd booing Daboll in the Meadowlands. But if Dart plays and stays in the game, their offense can hang with anyone because of their quarterback.