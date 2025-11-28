Jameis Winston enjoyed an eventful two-week run as starting quarterback, but the New York Giants (2-10) are shifting their attention back to whom they hope is the long-term future of the franchise. Rookie Jaxson Dart has cleared concussion protocol and will start in Monday night's road game versus the New England Patriots (10-2). Big Blue interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed the news on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although Dart's fearless playing style makes him an injury risk — visited the blue medical tent in multiple games before his luck ran out against the Chicago Bears — it is important that he gains more NFL experience. The former Ole Miss star and No. 25 overall pick in the NFL Draft has flashed some promise in his first seven starts, completing 128-of-204 passes (62.7 percent) for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has supplemented his modest passing numbers with a strong running game, rushing for 317 yards and seven TDs.

Now that the Giants have fired Brian Daboll, it is possible the team will ask Dart to test his arm strength more often. Winston, one of the league's last true gunslingers, found great success pushing the ball downfield to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in last Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.

New York had simplified the offense for the 22-year-old Jaxson Dart, trusting him to use his legs to extend plays rather than throwing the deep ball, but the depleted pass-catching group is exceeding expectations. Following season-ending injuries to both star WR Malik Nabers and rookie running back Cam Skattebo, there was reason to play it safe. Forcing Dart to enter hero mode could result in bad habits forming. Circumstances have changed, however.

Robinson is enjoying a breakout campaign (66 catches for 794 yards), Theo Johnson has a team-high five receiving touchdowns and 2020 sixth-round draft pick Isaiah Hodgins has made some key grabs over the last couple of weeks. Dart may have what he needs to lead a solid passing attack in the final five games of the season.

No matter what Kafka calls for him, though, he must do everything in his power to protect the Kaysville, Utah native from sustaining any unnecessary hits. The Giants and Patriots square off inside Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.