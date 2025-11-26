The New York Giants are currently hard at work preparing for their upcoming Monday Night Football clash against the New England Patriots on the road. The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking road loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday, in a game in which Jameis Winston started in place of the injured rookie Jaxson Dart, who is currently dealing with a concussion.

On Wednesday, the Giants got a positive, albeit puzzling, update on Dart's status.

“Mike Kafka says #Giants QB Jaxson Dart is still in the concussion protocol but will be a full participant in practice today,” reported Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section were a bit confused about the injury designation.

“I thought you couldn’t practice while in concussion protocol. I need Dart back,” wrote one fan.

Article Continues Below

“Makes complete sense,” joked another.

While Dart is clearly less likely to sustain any kind of big hit in a controlled practice environment than he is in a game, it still appears that the league could do a better job of specifying what exactly the concussion protocol is and what its parameters are as it pertains to players participating in team activities.

Overall, the Giants will certainly hope to have back as soon as possible, as watching him continue to develop is about the only thing that the team has left to play for in what has been an otherwise disastrous 2025 season.

The Giants and Patriots will kick off on Monday at 8:15 pm ET.