The New York Giants’ coaching search has already attracted national attention. Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has added a surprising name to the mix. Recently, Johnson endorsed former Las Vegas Raiders coach and Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce as an ideal fit for the job.

“Here’s another guy in Antonio Pierce. Antonio Pierce, in my opinion, he was failed with the Raiders,” Johnson said. “Number one, they did not give him a quarterback at all whatsoever. So when you don’t have a quarterback, you’re going to lose. He stood on the table for them to trade the world to go get Jayden Daniels.

“They didn’t give him a fair shot. On top of that, he knows the Giants' culture. He understands what winning is all about.”

Pierce, who led the Giants’ defense during their Super Bowl 42 championship run, has long been admired for his leadership and connection to the franchise. After a brief but spirited stint as Las Vegas’ head coach, he was dismissed following a 4–13 season in 2024. Johnson believes Pierce’s knowledge of New York’s culture and locker room dynamics could help stabilize a team that has lacked consistency since the days of Tom Coughlin.

Not everyone agrees with Keyshawn Johnson's Giants head coach pick

Article Continues Below

Not everyone agrees. NFL insider Jordan Schultz pushed back on Johnson’s take, saying he doubts Pierce will get another opportunity to lead an NFL team. Still, the discussion reflects the sense of urgency around a franchise looking to regain its footing after firing Brian Daboll.

Daboll’s dismissal marked another abrupt ending in East Rutherford. It's another setback in a series of short-lived head coaching tenures. The Giants blew several double-digit leads this season and struggled to protect rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose concussion in New York’s loss was the latest setback.

With general manager Joe Schoen now overseeing the search, the Giants are expected to weigh experience and familiarity. Candidates such as Vance Joseph, Steve Spagnuolo, and Mike Kafka have been mentioned. But Johnson’s call for Pierce underscores a broader question. Will the Giants reconnect with their roots to find the leader who can finally bring stability back to New York? Only time will tell.