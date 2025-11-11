The Giants fired Brian Daboll on Monday after suffering another brutal loss in Week 10. Giants owner John Mara decided to keep general manager Joe Schoen, who will head up the search for the team's next head coach. But not everyone is convinced that this was the right move for Big Blue.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan penned an article on Tuesday questioning the team's decision to stick with Schoen.

Duggan compared Schoen to former Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who also failed to build a winner in New York. He argued that Schoen's performance as GM is not noticeably better than Gettleman's. And that is a huge problem for the Giants.

“The fact that it’s debatable says everything,” Duggan wrote. “The bar should be much higher than having a talented young nucleus when a general manager is heading into Year 5. That’s especially true when the talent pool is thinner than ownership seems to think.”

He also highlighted Daniel Jones as one more reason to question Schoen. Duggan argues that Schoen miscalculated by assuming Jones, not the entire offensive roster, was to blame for New York's past offensive woes.

“Schoen bet on Jones being responsible for the offensive ineptitude last year, so he brought back the other 10 starters,” Duggan added. “But even with Dart’s impressive performances — which came after Schoen free agent Russell Wilson flopped in three starts — the Giants are 2-8 for a third consecutive season.”

It certainly doesn't help that Jones is now thriving in Indianapolis.

Giants ownership still confident in GM Joe Schoen despite track record

Duggan may have a strong argument for doubting Schoen. But it does not seem like that will convince the Giants to change their plans.

Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch threw their weight behind Schoen after firing Daboll.

“We feel like Joe has assembled a good young nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development,” Mara said. “Unfortunately, the results over the past three years have not been what any of us want. We take full responsibility for those results and look forward to the kind of success our fans expect.”

Duggan concluded his column by calling Monday's move a “half measure” that doesn't address all of the team's issues.

Schoen will certainly be under the microscope this offseason. Otherwise his may be the next head on the chopping block.