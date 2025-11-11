The news of Brian Daboll being fired by the New York Giants has hit everyone differently, and his former quarterback, Daniel Jones, has reacted to it.

In an interview with USA Today Sports conducted as the news was broken, Jones was asked for his reaction to the news. Daboll coached him from 2022 to 2024, and he had nothing but nice things to say.

“Yeah, I just kind of heard about it recently, and obviously, you never wanna see anyone fired, it's an unfortunate part of this business,” Jones said. “So, yeah, I think that's the reaction, and [I] hope for the best for him and everybody there in New York.”

Of course, Daboll helped coach Jones during his best season in the league. However, their relationship ended in 2024, when Jones was benched and subsequently cut by the Giants. Now, he is a star player on the Indianapolis Colts, and they are rolling at 8-2.

Daniel Jones had his best year with the Giants under Brian Daboll

Article Continues Below

Daboll joined the Giants in 2022, leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Jones had a career year, passing for a career-high 3,205 yards. He threw 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

One thing Daboll utilized a lot was Jones' legs. He rushed for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Jones also led the Giants to a postseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. However, the Giants were then eliminated the next week by the Philadelphia Eagles. This success led to the Giants giving Jones a massive $160 million contract extension.

The next two seasons would not go as well. Jones only played in six games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury. He would return to the Giants in 2024, starting in 10 games and going 2-8 in those starts. Jones was then benched and subsequently cut, joining the Vikings' practice squad afterward.

Jones then joined the Colts during the 2025 offseason. He competed against Anthony Richardson for the starting job, ultimately winning it. He's thrown 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions through 10 games, and he leads the league in passing yards (2,659). Jones has also rushed for five touchdowns.