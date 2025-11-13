Recently, the Los Angeles Rams continued their winning ways with a blowout road victory over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West matchup. The win pushed Los Angeles' record to 7-2 on the 2025 NFL season as it passes its midway point and sets up an epic showdown with the Seattle Seahawks next week.

The Seahawks also sit at 7-2 and come into this game red hot after two straight dominant wins, including a game against the Arizona Cardinals in which they led by 35 points at one point in the second quarter.

The game against the Seahawks will also mark the return of former Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Cooper Kupp to the Sofi Stadium. Recently, Kupp got 100% real on his feeling about the tribute video that the team is reportedly preparing to display upon his return.

“I don’t know. I didn’t die. I’m here,” joked Cupp, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

A huge matchup

Article Continues Below

Sunday's game between the Rams and Seahawks could very well go a long way in determining who ends up raising the NFC West crown at the end of the year, which will grant that team a home playoff game.

The Seahawks and Rams have both been elite throughout the season, taking care of weaker competition with ease, although there have been some questions about just how well both teams match up against truly strong competition. Sunday's game will be a good litmus test for both teams to see how ready they are for playoff competition.

For the Rams, the Los Angeles offense has once again been electric this year, thanks in no small part to an MVP-caliber season from quarterback Matthew Stafford, as well as continued excellence from both Puka Nacua and Davanta Adams.

In any case, the Rams and Seahawks are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET from Los Angeles.