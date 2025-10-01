There is no doubt that former NFL WR Keyshawn Johnson was one of the best. That was the case in college at USC and throughout his 11-year NFL career. He finished his career with 814 receptions and is tied with Henry Ellard for 17th on the all-time list.

Altogether, Johnson finished his career with 10,571 receiving yards, the 24th most in NFL history. But is he the GOAT? He seems to think so, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

He admittedly made his case as to why he is the best to do it, but with an interesting tidbit thrown in there.

“I by far the best blocking receiver to ever play in the National Football League,” he said. “The best I'll repeat it for you in the history of blocking in the National Football League.”

Keyshawn Johnson says in the history of the NFL, he’s the BEST blocking wide receiver ever. And he’s adamant about it. 😤 pic.twitter.com/C8kITMim4I — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2025

During his playing days, Johnson was unlike any other wide receiver. He was a big, built man who enabled him not just to run and catch passes, but also to block. It was something that he used while at USC, but it was largely overlooked. That is, until he got recognized by legendary New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells.

Article Continues Below

In all, it made him into a complete player who can do more than what was expected of him. Since then, Johnson has become an outspoken member of the sports media with Fox Sports. Currently, he is a co-host of the daily FS1 show SPEAK. Additionally, he hosts Undisputed Presents: All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson and the limited series LA Legends on FOX Sports.

Keyshawn Johnson has an excellent pedigree to brag about

If Johnson says he is the best blocking receiver, so be it. Others might disagree. However, there is no denying that Johnson has quite an impressive arsenal of accolades to showcase, proving that he was great.

To start, he is a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. Additionally, he is a three-time Pro Bowler. Plus, he recorded 60 or more receptions in 10 out of his 11 seasons.

Also, Johnson played for the Buccaneers, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Dallas Cowboys.