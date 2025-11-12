Week 11 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is already here as managers are set for another wild week of action across the gridiron. The running back position has been constantly changing throughout this season and has been one of the most volatile we've seen in recent years. With the fantasy playoffs just around the corner, rosters will have to be finalized as managers pin their workhorse running running backs for the rest of the season.

Week 10 saw a number of developments, including Colts' Jonathan Taylor with another three-touchdown performance as he continues to make a case for the NFL's MVP. Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs also had a monster fantasy week with 42.2 (PPR) points on three touchdowns and 142 rushing yards. Dolphins' De'Von Achane posted a whopping 174 rushing yards with 2 touchdowns, while Rams' Kyren Williams added two touchdowns in his win as well.

Aside from top options like San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, we'll be taking a look at some of the solid start options for running back in Week 11 and seeing who can stay on the bench.

Week 11 Running Backs – Start ‘Em

This Week's Top RB Starts:

Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ARI) Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. CAR) De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. WAS) James Cook III, BUF (vs. TB) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@PHI)

New England Patriots' RB TreVeyon Henderson

Rookie back TreVeyon Henderson broke out in a massive way in Week 10 with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in 32.0 (PPR) fantasy points in the biggest game of his pro career. Throughout most of the season, Henderson has been seen as a fringe start with lead running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the mix. However, with Stevenson battling an injury, Henderson has clearly proven he's capable of handling lead back duties for this offense.

Facing the New York Jets on Thursday Night, Henderson sees a favorable matchup against a defense allowing 138.2 rushing yards per game to opponents. Furthermore, Stevenson could be held out during this short week to give him added rest as the Patriots should feel confident in starting their rookie in a game where they're 12-point favorites to win. Heading into the week with a ‘questionable' designation, managers should feel confident starting Henderson in Week 11 if he's able to go.

Detroit Lions' RB David Montgomery

With the increased role of RB Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield, much of David Montgomery's fantasy success is predicated on opportunities in the red zone, particularly inside the five-yard line. He's managed to find pay dirt in four games this season, scoring 10.0 or more fantasy points on each occasion.

The Philadelphia Eagles notably had their defensive battle against the Packers on Monday Night Football, but it was clear they were left bruised on both sides of the ball. The Detroit running game has picked things up over the last week and they could be facing a wounded Eagles' defense in Week 10.

Article Continues Below

While the Eagles have been great in stalling drives and forcing teams to kick field goals in their red zone, David Montgomery's bruising style of running will be the punch Detroit needs to throw throughout this game. The Eagles have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns on the season, so expect Montgomery to score during this game, making him a solid FLEX start at the least.

Week 11 Running Backs – Sit ‘Em

New York Giants' RB Tyrone Tracy

This New York Giants running game hasn't quite been the same force since rookie Cam Skattebo was injured and with the recent firing of Brian Daboll, the future of the Giants' seems to be in rookie QB Jaxson Dart's hands. Former lead back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has retained his starting role once again, but hasn't been too effective with lackluster fantasy totals over the last few weeks (7.3, 6.7, 8.1).

In Week 11, the Giants will face the Green Bay Packers at home, a defense that just held Eagles' Saquon Barkley to 60 yards rushing on 22 of his attempts. This game could call for the passing attack from the Giants', so don't bank on Tracy Jr. to be massive focal point in them for this game.

Seattle Seahawks' RB Zach Charbonnet

When comparatively looking at the backfield in Seattle, Zach Charbonnet currently leads RB1 Kenneth Walker III in touchdowns with six to Walker's three. Walker also hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 3, while Zach Charbonnet scored in their most recent outing against Arizona.

While this all may appear like Charbonnet is a reliable starter, his matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 is certainly unfavorable given the Rams have only allowed three rushing touchdowns all this season. His fantasy success in predicated on opportunities inside the red zone, much like the aforementioned David Montgomery, but don't expect Charbonnet to see nearly as many attempts as his counterpart.