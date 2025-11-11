Seven words from ownership set the tone in New York. In announcing Brian Daboll’s dismissal after yet another fourth-quarter collapse, John Mara and Steve Tisch called the past few seasons “nothing short of disappointing,” pledged a better product, elevated Mike Kafka to interim head coach, and confirmed Joe Schoen remains in place to steward the roster and the search.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Schoen is driving a wide-ranging process, and more than 20 names are in the early conversation. Kafka will be a factor after earning league-wide respect and building a working rapport with Jaxson Dart, but the expectation is a broad canvas.

Schoen’s Buffalo ties naturally point to Joe Brady. His Miami tenure overlaps with defensive leaders like Vance Joseph and Lou Anarumo, and current Ravens assistant Anthony Weaver is another familiar option.

Popular trees are also in play, including those from the Rams, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, and passing-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase; from the Vikings, Wes Phillips; and from the Chiefs, Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo, whose New York history adds a dose of nostalgia.

On defense, rising coordinators such as Jeff Hafley, Jesse Minter, Kelvin Sheppard, and Aden Durde merit exploration. Offensively, Todd Monken remains a fixture, while Jim Bob Cooter and Klint Kubiak are making their mark.

With the coordinator pool thinner than in recent cycles, collegiate standouts could enter the chat, including Marcus Freeman, Steve Sarkisian, and Bret Bielema. The possibilities, as Fowler framed it, are extensive. This is an ESPN report.

New York’s objectives are clear as the year goes on. Stabilize the locker room now with Kafka while Schoen canvases fit, philosophy, and a staff blueprint that protects Dart and repairs situational football. Continuity in the front office keeps the personnel plan intact through the evaluation window, but the next hire must marry scheme with player development and late-game poise.

The decision to keep Schoen while dismissing Daboll has already sparked debate. ESPN’s Marcus Spears called it perplexing, arguing the results reflect broader leadership issues and warning that a GM-driven hire can tilt toward comfort over challenge. With the season adrift, the optics only raise the stakes on Schoen’s first full coaching search.

So, for the Giants fans: the interim is about clean operations and safeguarding the quarterback. The long game is about aligning owner, GM, and coach so these November autopsies stop repeating every year.