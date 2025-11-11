The New York Giants made a big move at head coach on Monday. New York fired Brian Daboll after Sunday's embarrassing loss against Chicago. Now the Giants will begin a search for their next head coach. But one legendary NFL figure may have already taken himself out of the running.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini explained on Tuesday why Bill Belichick may not have a shot at New York's head coaching job.

“Here is why I don’t think Bill Belichick is a real candidate. It has nothing to do with Jordon or all that other stuff,” Russini said on Wake Up Barstool. “From what I understand, when Bill was trying to get a job in the NFL he wanted more control and he wanted to get rid of some of the people that worked in the New York Giants front office and behind the scenes. People that are related to the Mara family. People that have been there for decades. And that’s not something ownership was down for. So unless Bill has changed and is like, ‘Okay whatever man, I’ll take whatever I can get.’ I just think his stock is low just like it was a year ago.”

It should be no surprise that John Mara would not prioritize a head coaching candidate who wants to rid his family members from the organization.

Belichick has not thrived at North Carolina, which could also contribute to NFL teams thinking twice before hiring him.

Giants fans, don't hold your breath about Belichick swooping in and saving the day.

ESPN insider named over 20 possible candidates for Giants head coaching job

Now the problem for the Giants will be narrowing their options ahead of this offseason's coaching search.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler named more than 20 possible head coaching candidates who the Giants may consider later this winter.

Fowler named interim head coach Mike Kafka as one candidate, as he's “acquitted himself well with the development” of rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Since Dart looks like the future of the organization, it makes sense to get a coach who is aligned with him.

Fowler also noted that GM Joe Schoen has a relationship with folks in Buffalo, which could put Joe Brady in the mix. He has also worked closely with defensive minds like Vance Joseph and Lou Anarumo.

Ultimately, the Giants will see how Kafka performs throughout the rest of the regular season and go from there.

It will be fascinating to see how the Giants approach the 2026 offseason.