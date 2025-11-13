The Golden State Warriors needed a response, and they got one in the form of passion, frustration, and a timely explosion from Stephen Curry.

During the third quarter of Golden State’s 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs, veteran forward Draymond Green was caught on video shouting at referee Scott Foster after a failed review on a four-point play. “You ain’t never missed a foul, Scott?” Green yelled across the paint, drawing gasps from the Frost Bank Center crowd. It was a flash of the combustible energy that has both fueled and frustrated the Warriors throughout Green’s career.

Draymond Green wants a review after he fouls during a 4-point play. Draymond gets a review (with replays). Kerr didn't wait for the bench to check, the review failed, and Draymond repeatedly shouts over the paint to Scott Foster during free throws: "You ain't never missed a foul… pic.twitter.com/tuBfo39Ae9 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 13, 2025

For head coach Steve Kerr, the outburst reflected urgency rather than chaos. His team entered the night having dropped five of seven and looking disconnected after an embarrassing loss in Oklahoma City. The film session that followed was blunt. Players called out lapses in effort, poor spacing, and waning focus. Green’s words after that loss about “personal agendas” stung but resonated.

That honesty turned into action. Green’s offense struggled again, going 1-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-7 from deep, yet his defensive presence shaped the game. Matched against Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, Green held the towering rookie to 4-for-12 shooting in their individual matchups and forced five turnovers. His relentless defense gave Golden State just enough control to allow Curry to take over.

Draymond Green's grit helped spark a Warriors win

Curry poured in 46 points, including 22 in a third quarter that silenced the hostile crowd. He attacked the rim despite Wembanyama’s massive wingspan, hit 15 of 16 free throws, and reminded the league why he remains one of basketball’s greatest closers.

Jimmy Butler added 28 points and eight assists, giving the Warriors another steady hand as Kerr’s new lineup delivered much-needed balance. The victory lifted Golden State to 7-6 and offered a reminder of what championship culture looks like when it is tested.

The yelling, the adjustments, and the grit all mattered. Green’s fire may have crossed a line with officials, but it also reignited a sense of purpose that had been fading. For one night, at least, the Warriors looked connected again.