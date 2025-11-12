The New York Giants have had enough of Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback was benched midway through the season in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. However, Wilson has made a few appearances this season, with Dart getting injured at various points. It's become painfully clear that Wilson is way past his prime, with the offense struggling under him.

With Dart getting another concussion in Week 10, the rookie quarterback might be unable to play. In place of Dart, the Giants are naming Jameis Winston to the QB2 role, making him the starter in the event the rookie doesn't clear the concussion protocols. Wilson has been demoted to being the QB3 for the season.

“More changes for the #Giants: Jameis Winston is elevated to No. 2 QB and expected to start Sunday in the event Jaxson Dart doesn’t clear the concussion protocol, per The Insiders,” Ian Rapoport reports. “Winston was moved ahead of Russell Wilson, as interim coach Mike Kafka informed them.”

The news of Winston's promotion comes on the heels of Brian Daboll's firing. The Giants had a 2-8 record after 10 weeks, struggling to find any consistency this season. Daboll's Giants had plenty of chances to win games, but poor decision-making cost them crucial wins even when they had a big lead.

Wilson had just a 58.0% completion rate through his six games played. In his last appearance, the veteran played in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 20-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. He attempted just seven passes, completing only three of those for 45 yards. Wilson was unable to lead New York to a win, allowing Caleb Williams to orchestrate a comeback drive.

Winston will take the place of Wilson as the Giants' primary backup. Winston made his last regular-season appearance last season as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He played in 12 games, starting in seven of those contests. Throughout the season, Winston completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards. In true Jameis Winston fashion, he had 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

The Giants are set to take on the Packers, coming off a 7-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 11.