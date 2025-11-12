It's been a wild week in the Meadowlands, as the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll. Now, as they look for someone to fill the Giants' head coaching vacancy, Jay Gruden spoke to The Arena, Gridiron, and stated why he believes his brother Jon Gruden could be a good fit.

“I think he'd be very interested. He loves Jackson Dart. If you have a young quarterback who is talented like Jackson, you want a guy like Jon who is going to challenge him every day,” Gruden stated.

Gruden (Jon) is the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders (twice) and also led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl XXXVII championship victory over the Raiders. Gruden resigned from the Raiders after controversial emails were leaked. These emails showed Gruden making homophobic, racist, and misogynistic comments.

Despite the backlash, Gruden has adamantly refuted the accusations that he held these beliefs. Additionally, he has remained somewhat in the spotlight. Gruden recently spoke about his coaching preferences and what he believes would be a good fit for him. Moreover, he has kept an eye on the Giants.

Article Continues Below

Gruden was happy for Dart after the young quarterback got his first win. Ultimately, it showed why the former coach might seek a return to the NFL. Although Jay stated that he was unsure if his brother wanted to return to the NFL or even consider the Giants' job, he still stated it would be a great fit.

“If you want a guy that gets the most out of your quarterback, the most out of your team, then I believe Jon would be a good fit,” Gruden added.

The Giants will continue their coaching search. While there are many good candidates to take the Giants' head coaching job, the team might not make an official decision until the offseason. In the meantime, Mike Kafka will lead the Giants this Sunday as the interim head coach as they welcome the Green Bay Packers to MetLife Stadium.