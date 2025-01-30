The New York Jets were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams throughout the 2024 season. New York finished 5-12 and were a complete disaster during a desperate campaign. Now the Jets need to transition into offseason mode and begin rebuilding the team around head coach Aaron Glenn's vision of the future.

The first offseason decision the Jets need to make about the roster relates to Aaron Rodgers. For the purposes of this exercise, I will assume that New York decides to cut both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams with post-June 1st designations. This will clear plenty of cap space and give New York options on how to improve the roster. I've also factored in a restructure for Quinnen Williams to create a little more room.

The Jets enter the offseason with roughly $20 million in cap space before even making a move. That can increase to $66 million after cutting Adams and Rodgers and go even higher with a restructure to Williams.

With those moves in mind, I see the Jets focusing on trading away players who are due for extensions after the 2025 season. New York will send those players away in exchange for future draft capital and players who can contribute right away.

Below we will explore two important trades the Jets should make during the 2025 NFL offseason. One of the trades includes the Jets getting two players in return.

Jets acquire Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp from the Rams

First the trade terms.

Jets receive:

QB Matthew Stafford

WR Cooper Kupp

2025 first-round pick (Rams)

2026 conditional pick

Rams receive:

WR Garrett Wilson

2025 first-round pick (Jets)

CB Michael Carter II

This would be a huge trade for both teams, in the same level of magnitude as the last trade involving Matthew Stafford.

New York receives the dynamic duo of Stafford and Cooper Kupp, completely transforming their offense with one move. This trade makes the Jets much more competitive in 2025 and gives them some runway to build the rest of the roster while competing.

Stafford will be 37 years old for the 2025 season and Kupp will be 32 years old. Jets fans would expect two years out of the pair, just like they did when acquiring Rodgers. New York would have a small window to compete during the early years of the Glenn regime.

In exchange, the Jets send away both Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter II.

Wilson's rookie contract is coming to an end soon, so the Jets get the most value they can for him right away. Kupp can replace his production and keep the Jets from having to hand out a lengthy contract extension in the near future.

It hurts to give up Carter II, but the Rams desperately need help in the secondary. He is a doable addition that gives New York even more cap space during the 2026 offseason.

The draft picks are also a huge part of this trade. Both teams swap first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, moving LA up to No. 7 and New York down to No. 26. The swap works out well for both teams. LA gains a ton of value that they can use in a number of creative ways. Meanwhile, the Jets retain a first-round pick and can still add a talented player in the top 32 picks.

The biggest hurdle that could prevent this trade from happening is Stafford, Kupp, or both not wanting to be traded. Either player could realistically threaten retirement if they are unhappy about being traded.

As long as that does not happen, this trade changes both teams for the better.

Jets beef up defensive line by adding Grover Stewart from the Colts

First the trade terms.

Jets receive:

DT Grover Stewart

2026 conditional pick (Colts)

Colts receive:

G Alijah Vera-Tucker

Aaron Glenn is a defensive coach, so it stands to reason that he'll prioritize having a strong defense with the Jets. Glenn significantly upgrades his defensive line by adding Grover Stewart from the Colts.

Stewart is a talented and well-rounded defensive tackle who would fit right in next to Quinnen Williams. Stewart is a brick wall when defending the run and can create some pressures when rushing the passer.

The tough part of this trade is parting ways with Alijah Vera-Tucker. AVT is a talented guard, but he is on an expiring contract. Shipping him away to Indianapolis creates more cap space in 2025 and nets a conditional 2026 draft pick in addition to landing Stewart.

Make no mistake, losing AVT would hurt the Jets. That said, it should be easy enough to find a suitable replacement. That is well worth the price of significantly upgrading New York's defensive line.

If the Jets made both of these trades, and add some smart moves in free agency and the draft, then New York could have a contender right away in 2025.