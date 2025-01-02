It was supposed to be different this year for the New York Jets. A franchise long defined by the mentality of “we’ll get ’em next year” finally had their “next year.” Yet, with one game remaining in the 2024 season, their 4-12 record feels painfully similar to seasons past.

When “next year” began, it ended just as quickly. After only a few snaps, the hope, excitement, and flair brought by Aaron Rodgers’ arrival—paired with a talented roster—unraveled in an instant. Rodgers’ devastating Achilles injury derailed the season before it had even begun, leaving the Jets with yet another campaign that mirrored their long line of disappointments.

Even though Rodgers’ Achilles injury played no part of the 2024 season, the team’s true Achilles’ heel remained intact: failed expectations.

Now, the Jets are barreling toward their 14th consecutive season without a playoff appearance and their fifth coaching change, with a new hire pending after Robert Saleh’s midseason firing.

This was supposed to be a season to remember for Jets fans—not another one they’d rather forget. So, with that in mind, just before Rodgers and the Jets Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, let’s break down why the 2024 season will join the long list of failed campaigns for the New York.

Aaron Rodgers was a failure for the Jets

Let’s start with the most famous figure in this saga—the “enigma” himself.

This was supposed to be the year Aaron Rodgers, at 41, led the Jets to the promised land—or at least back to the playoffs after nearly a decade and a half. But that dream never came close to materializing.

Whether due to age or circumstances, Rodgers looked old, disinterested, and downright smug and unhappy, whether on or off the field. Ironically, in a way, he fit right in with the mood of New York fans.

Regardless of the outcome in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers will finish with the worst season of his career as a starter, with at least 12 losses. Before this year, he had never lost more than 10 games in a season, a mark set during his first year as a starter in 2008 when he went 6-10.

If Rodgers fails to throw two touchdowns or at least 73 yards against Miami, he’ll set career-lows in both categories. Worse yet, if he tosses three interceptions, he’ll match a career-high with 13. Heading into Sunday, his passer rating sits at 89.1, which would be the worst of his career in any season where he played at least 15 games.

The Jets did everything they could to support Rodgers, building around him and catering to his every whim. That included keeping Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and bringing in his longtime favorite target, Davante Adams. Yet, in the end, none of it was enough to elevate Rodgers—or the Jets—to even a glimmer of greatness.

Terrible trades for Haason Reddick, Davante Adams

The Jets aimed to be aggressive during the offseason, looking to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. However, many of their moves, particularly their trades, failed to deliver as expected. Among the most notable—and problematic—was their acquisition of former Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick.

From the moment Reddick arrived in New York, he was a source of frustration. First, he skipped minicamp. Then, he held out at the start of training camp while angling for a long-term extension. Not long after, Reddick requested a trade—ironically, from the very team that had just traded for him.

Eventually, Reddick and the Jets reached an agreement that satisfied neither side, according to NFL.com. As a result, he missed seven games this season and is set to play just his 10th in Week 18.

Another trade in midseason for Davante Adams was equally questionable—largely because of its timing. By the time the Jets acquired the disgruntled star receiver from the Raiders, they were already sitting at 2-5, having lost four straight games and recently fired head coach Robert Saleh.

Adams, still a highly skilled receiver, has contributed respectably with 61 receptions for 766 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. However, his production only translated to two additional wins for the Jets, doing little to salvage a season already teetering on the brink of disaster.

Even Greg Zuerlein was bad

Speaking of offseason signings—even kicker Greg Zuerlein had a rough year. The 37-year-old has landed on injured reserve for the final week of the regular season, marking his second stint there this year. Unfortunately, he has been a shell of his former self throughout the 2024 season.

Zuerlein appeared in just eight games, connecting on only 60% of his field-goal attempts (9-of-15) and 93% of his extra points (13-of-14). For comparison, last season he played in 16 games, converting 92.1% of his field goals (35-of-38) and going 5-of-6 from 50-plus yards.

Zuerlein’s struggles serve as yet another example of how nothing seemed to go right for this floundering franchise in 2024.

Woody Johnson is one of the worst owners in the NFL

Ah, perhaps the crux of it all is owner Woody Johnson, whose decision-making has been at the center of the Jets’ turmoil. Johnson was responsible for firing Robert Saleh after just five games, despite the team sitting at 2-3. The timing felt abrupt and thoughtless—yet fitting for Johnson’s history of impulsive decisions. Six weeks later, he dismissed general manager Joe Douglas, further adding to the instability.

This is the same owner who reportedly suggested benching Aaron Rodgers during a rough patch earlier in the season. While a Jets spokesperson claimed the comment was made “in jest,” it wasn’t long after that the trade for Davante Adams materialized.

“They keep on doing the same thing over and over: they change the football people. The football people are not the issue,” one former executive said, according to The Athletic. “It’s, ‘Hey, I have brain cancer.’ And, ‘Well, just cut off your foot.’”

It’s clear who the real problem is in New York—and has been since January 2000, when Woody Johnson bought the team. Until that changes, the Jets will be the worst team in the NFL, year after year, not just in 2024.