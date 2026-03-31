The New York Jets have the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as a lot of other picks, including picks at Nos. 2, 16, 33, and 44. This is a huge amount of draft capital for a team that finished 3-14 last season. With that kind of power, it will be hard to resist going all out for a quarterback. Fans of the Jets have had to deal with the Brett Favre mess, the Geno Smith years, the Sam Darnold bust, the Zach Wilson disaster, and the Aaron Rodgers injury disaster. People want a franchise savior, and they want one now.

But here's the hard truth: this is not the year to find one.

The Bridge Is Already Built: Geno Smith Is the Right Move

The Jets solved their short-term quarterback problem by trading a sixth-round pick in 2026 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Geno Smith. They also got a seventh-round pick in the deal. For the most stability, it's a small investment. Aaron Glenn, the head coach of the Jets, made the announcement official by saying that Geno Smith will be the team's starting quarterback in 2026.

Yes, Smith struggled in Las Vegas, throwing a league-leading 17 interceptions last season. But context matters. The Raiders had the worst record in the NFL. They were a broken team that was falling apart and didn't have any real weapons around their quarterback. Smith changed his game in Seattle, and in 2022 and 2023 he was named to the Pro Bowl twice in a row.

He is a capable pocket passer who knows Frank Reich's offensive system and can serve as a credible placeholder while this Jets roster continues to be rebuilt around him. This is not a long-term solution, it is not meant to be. It is a bridge year, and the Jets were right to build it on the cheap rather than mortgaging their future.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said it plainly: with four picks in the top 44, the Jets should fill needs other than quarterback and “prepare for dropping a young quarterback in the situation in 2027”. That plan only works if the Jets resist the pressure to reach for one of the flawed quarterbacks available this April.

Why Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, and Garrett Nussmeier Are the Wrong Answers

NFL scouts have been blunt about the 2026 quarterback class. One scouting report described it as “a bunch of backups,” and multiple evaluators have labeled it one of the least impressive groups of signal-callers in recent memory. The Jets would be committing franchise malpractice by burning the No. 2 pick, or even the No. 16 pick, on any of the top four quarterbacks in this draft not named Fernando Mendoza.

Ty Simpson (Alabama) has generated the most buzz and has even met with the Jets ahead of the draft. But with only 15 career starts and a projected range landing anywhere from the late first round to early second, Simpson is a massive gamble with a premium pick. A 6-foot-1, 211-pound developmental prospect with limited starts is not worth blowing the No. 2 pick on when the Jets have far more glaring roster needs.

Carson Beck from Miami is a good fit for the NFL as a game manager. He is a timing-and-rhythm passer who needs good protection and good players around him. After the UCL surgery, his arm strength has gone down, and he has trouble throwing into tight spaces when he's under pressure. That quarterback can't make a team better when it doesn't have all the pieces it needs. The Jets need a real franchise quarterback, not just a backup.

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) came into the 2026 cycle with enormous hype, and at one point had scouts tagging him as QB1 in this class. Then reality hit. He played in just nine games due to injuries, throwing for only 1,927 yards, and finished with a PFF Overall Grade of 77.1, ranking 18th out of 57 draft-eligible quarterbacks. He suffered a serious core injury that forced him to relearn how to throw, and his gunslinger mentality, testing occupied windows and making turnover-worthy decisions, is the kind of trait that ends coaching tenures in New York.

The Real Quarterback Class Is Coming in 2027

The Jets' front office has reportedly been operating with a two-year vision, and the smart money says they are right to do so. The 2027 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most loaded quarterback classes in a generation.

Arch Manning (Texas) returns for his fourth season at Texas as the consensus projected No. 1 overall pick in 2027. After finishing with over 277 completions, 26 touchdowns, and a hot stretch down the stretch of the 2025 season, Manning is polishing his profile as a potential franchise cornerstone, that many believe him to be.

Arch Manning made the Zach Wilson Pro Day throw in a real game pic.twitter.com/PXrZiVUh64 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 27, 2025

Dante Moore (Oregon) may be the most pro-ready of the bunch. In his first year as a starter, Moore completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was projected as the No. 2 overall pick in this draft before choosing to return to Eugene for another season, a decision that tells you everything about his confidence and the quality of the 2027 class.

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) is the darkhorse who could emerge as QB1 by the time the 2027 cycle is underway. Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions in 2025, posting an 88.4 QBR that ranked third nationally. Ryan Day has already flagged him as a Heisman front-runner for the 2026 college football season, and barring an injury, Sayin projects as a surefire first-round selection.

The Jets enter this draft with three first-round picks across the next two drafts and four top-45 picks in 2026 alone. They have the ammunition to build a complete roster, one that an elite quarterback can step into and win with immediately. Squandering that on a flawed developmental prospect in a historically weak QB class would be the kind of short-sighted decision Jets fans have become all too familiar with over the past decade.

Let Geno Smith hold the fort. Let Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey fortify the trenches, reload the defense, and build the weapons around the future signal-caller. The quarterback of the future is not in this draft. He's still playing college football, and the Jets should be patiently waiting for him.