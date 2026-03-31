The New York Knicks have been up and down lately, recently falling back into the loss column with a road defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. One player who has been underwhelming thus far in his New York tenure is forward Jeremy Sochan, who was signed by the team following his release from the San Antonio Spurs earlier this offseason.

Sochan has long been known for his colorful hairstyles, which at certain times mirrored the orange and blue colors of the Knicks themselves. However, a newly unearthed photo ahead of New York's game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday has revealed a stark new look for the forward.

Jeremy Sochan sporting a new look 👀 The Knicks forward no longer has colored hair. (📸: @SbondyNBA) pic.twitter.com/2NgJH5gVFU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2026

Sochan hasn't performed particularly well during his tenure with the Knicks, not having appeared in a game since March 22 despite being fully healthy. When he's on his game, Sochan provides the Knicks with another versatile defender who can get out in transition and wreak havoc on both ends of the floor.

However, for now, it seems that Knicks head coach Mike Brown is content with running with the guys who have been there all season, along with trade acquisition Jose Alverado, for the stretch run of the campaign.

The Knicks currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, multiple games behind the Celtics despite Boston's loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. It would take quite a bit for New York to catch up to Boston at this point in the season; however, homecourt advantage didn't end up mattering when the Knicks beat the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals.

In any case, the Knicks and Rockets are slated to tip off on Tuesday evening at 8:00 pm ET from Houston.