Recently, the New York Jets made headlines when it was announced by head coach Aaron Glenn that recent trade acquisition Geno Smith would be the starting quarterback for the team heading into the 2026 NFL season. Smith was acquired by the Jets earlier this offseason from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for draft compensation, and the move reunites Smith with the team that drafted him back in 2013.

Now, Glenn has made some bold remarks about how he envisions Smith's second tenure in the Meadowlands playing out.

“He's the guy that's going to lead us to the promised land,” said Glenn, per Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Needless to say, folks in the comment section were not exactly on board with that idea.

“Why not just say you have faith in Geno and he’s a solid leader? Why the added bravado? If you talk tough and don’t get to the playoffs you need to be fired,” wrote one fan.

“Why does he say things that put a target on his back?” wondered another.

Glenn also broke down what specifically about Smith he thinks will translate well to his second stint in New York.

“There’s something about a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder. He’s proven a lot in this league, especially in Seattle. He fits exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Glenn, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X.

Smith had a solid career resurrection during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, but unfortunately, that all came crashing down last year on the Raiders, when Smith suffered through arguably the worst season of his professional career.

Jets fans will be hoping that Smith is able to recapture some of his Seattle form once he's back in the familiar confines of MetLife Stadium.