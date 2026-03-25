The New York Jets own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While speculation continues to build around the quarterbacks in this year's rookie class, the franchise made a plan involving former Alabama Crimson Tide star Ty Simpson.

Reports indicate that the Jets have officially scheduled a private workout with the 23-year-old prospect quarterback, according to Field Yates of ESPN. New York scheduled the private workout for Friday, March 27, after Simpson put on a strong performance at his Pro Day at Alabama.

“Ty Simpson had a razor-sharp throwing session today,” said Yates. “His accuracy and tempo stood out. Next up for Simpson: a private workout with the Jets scheduled for this Friday. The Jets own picks 2 and 16 in the first round this year.”

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The Jets have a big need for a signal-caller after the Justin Fields experiment utterly failed, and Simpson's draft stock appears to be rising. Former NFL QB turned analyst Dan Orlovsky claimed that he reached out to 12 to 15 different general managers, stating that Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in the 2026 rookie class, and that only two individuals disagreed with him.

We won't know for sure when Simpson will be selected in the draft until the first round kicks off on Thursday, April 23. Until then, his name is likely to continue floating around the rumor mill. Especially with several teams outside of the Jets' organization seemingly needing a quarterback upgrade.

Ty Simpson played all four years of his collegiate career at Alabama. He played a backup role for the first three seasons before taking over as the starter for the Crimson Tide last season. Simpson ended the 2025-26 campaign with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns through the air while completing 64.5% of his pass attempts.