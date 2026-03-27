The New York Jets are just trying to survive under pressure. In a market that magnifies every misstep, patience is rarely afforded. And yet, this front office has chosen a path that prioritizes long-term clarity over short-term noise. The 2026 NFL Draft will be the first real test of that vision. With fewer forced needs after a steady free agency, the Jets can finally focus on drafting for value. That’s where sleepers come into play. These aren’t just depth additions, too. They are the connective tissue of a roster trying to rediscover its identity. If the Jets are going to turn heads in a good way this year, it will start with finding the right names before everyone else does.

Bitter pill

The 2025 season was a bitter pill to swallow even for Jets fans' standards. Under the leadership of Aaron Glenn, the Jets stumbled to a 3-14 finish. That record masked some of the legitimate progress made in the trenches. Sure, the offensive line achieved the rare feat of starting the same five players for all 17 games. However, the lack of consistent quarterback play and a defense that struggled to generate turnovers left the team stranded at the bottom of the division. The mid-season trades of cornerstone pieces like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams signaled a full-scale cultural overhaul. That left a void of star power but provided a mountain of draft capital. A Week 17 blowout loss to the Patriots that served as a loud, jarring reminder that the status quo was just no longer acceptable.

Building a draft-ready roster

Things began to turn as the 2026 free agency period unfolded. The Jets operated with the quiet confidence of a team that knows exactly what it’s missing. The headline move was undoubtedly the return of Geno Smith. They hope this veteran homecoming will provide a steady hand and a high floor for an offense that has lacked both. Beyond the signal-caller, the front office focused on blue-collar reinforcements. They brought in cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Bryan Cook to patch up their secondary. Retaining star running back Breece Hall on a significant deal was a massive win for team identity. While the Jets didn't outspend the league, they solidified their foundations. New York created a roster that is “draft-ready.” That means they are no longer forced to reach for need and can instead hunt for pure, unadulterated talent.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

If the Jets are serious about maximizing Smith’s return, they need to give him real options. Garrett Wilson remains the centerpiece, of course. However, without a legitimate perimeter complement, defenses can tilt coverage and force the offense into uncomfortable territory. Jordyn Tyson changes that equation.

The Arizona State receiver is a technician masquerading as a sleeper. At 6-foot-2, he brings the size to win contested catches. It's his route running, though, that truly stands out. Tyson creates separation with subtle shifts, precise breaks, and an understanding of leverage that belies his experience. That ability to get open consistently is exactly what this offense needs.

Yes, durability concerns may cause his stock to fluctuate. That said, when he’s on the field, the impact is undeniable. He stretches defenses vertically, attacks the intermediate windows, and provides a reliable target in critical situations. For the Jets, Tyson represents both explosiveness and stability.

More importantly, his presence would open things up for everyone else. Wilson would see less double coverage. Hall would benefit from lighter boxes. Smith would have the kind of balance that allows an offense to breathe. Tyson may be labeled a sleeper, but his ceiling suggests something far more significant.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

The Jets’ defensive identity has long been built on toughness and disruption. That edge, however, faded in 2025. Rebuilding the secondary isn’t just about adding talent but restoring attitude. Colton Hood embodies that mindset.

Out of Tennessee, Hood is a cornerback who plays with controlled aggression. He thrives at the line of scrimmage, using physicality to disrupt routes before they even begin. That disruption can be the difference between a completed pass and a broken play.

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What sets Hood apart is his versatility. He’s comfortable in both man and zone coverage, showing the awareness to read plays while maintaining the discipline to stay within scheme. Sure, tackling consistency has been a point of discussion. However, his competitiveness more than compensates.

DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Every defensive rebuild starts in the trenches. For New York, the absence of Williams has left a void that goes beyond statistics. It’s about presence and the ability to dictate terms at the line of scrimmage. Peter Woods offers a way to begin filling that void.

The Clemson defensive tackle is built for the modern NFL. At 6-foot-3 and over 310 pounds, he combines size with rare quickness. This allows him to penetrate gaps and disrupt plays before they fully develop. His first step is explosive, and his ability to collapse the pocket from the inside makes life easier for everyone around him.

Woods doesn’t rely on flash but on consistency. He stacks and sheds blockers with efficiency, anchors against the run, and brings a level of physicality that sets the tone for an entire defense.

For the Jets, Woods represents a true foundation. He can stabilize the interior, free up edge rushers, and give the secondary the time it needs to operate effectively. In a rebuild that demands substance over style, that kind of presence is invaluable.

Building something real

The Jets have made their choice. They are building deliberately, not desperately. The pieces are beginning to take shape. That said, the success of this reset will ultimately be determined by how well they identify and develop the right talent.

Jordyn Tyson, Colton Hood, and Peter Woods may not dominate draft headlines. However, they align perfectly with what New York needs: precision, toughness, and upside. These are the players who fill the gaps, elevate the roster, and quietly shift the trajectory of a franchise.