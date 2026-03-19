The New York Jets are not even pretending to contend in 2026. With Geno Smith as their quarterback, their next big day on the calendar is the 2027 NFL Draft. But first, the Jets have a cupboard full of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the PFF Mock Draft Simulator has them loading up on talent.

The Jets have two picks in the first round, thanks to the trade of Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. They also have two second-round picks, thanks to the trade of Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. Jets GM Darren Mougey is ready to draft for the second time in his career, and it is an important one.

Who does PFF have the Jets taking in all seven rounds of the NFL Draft?

Chalk with the 2nd overall pick, intrigue at 16

To no one's surprise, this mock draft simulation starts with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza. That is a sure thing, and what happens next is almost as certain. The Jets select Arvell Reese, the edge rusher from Ohio State, with the second overall pick.

Reese has been mocked to the Jets for much of the draft process. He was an All-American in 2025 with 6.5 sacks in 14 games and won the National Championship in 2024. The Jets traded Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason, which clears the spot for Reese to start right away.

The Colts earned the 16th overall pick with their late-season collapse, which now belongs to the Jets. There, they select Malaki Lemon, wide receiver from USC. Lemon is the third wide receiver off the board in the mock draft, behind Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson.

Lemon racked up 1,156 yards for the Trojans in 2025 and is a near-lock to be a first-round pick. Giving Smith targets besides Garrett Wilson should be key for the Jets in the Draft. Plus, if they are breaking in a new quarterback in 2027, having a promising wide receiver also on a rookie deal is wise.

A quarterback in the 2nd round

Now this would bring some intrigue to Friday at the NFL Draft. The Jets have the first pick in the second round of the Draft, so they will kick off the Friday festivities. With that selection in the PFF mock draft simulator, the Jets take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson had a shaky final season with the Crimson Tide, especially in the Rose Bowl against Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana won 38-3, Simpson went 12-16 for 67 yards, and he was replaced by Austin Mack. That performance tanked his draft status and sent him into the second round. The Jets should be pushing for the 2027 NFL Draft. But if they believe Simpson can be a starting quarterback, they should draft him and let him learn on the bench for the first year.

With the Cowboys' second-round selection, the Jets take Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. He transferred from James Madison to Bloomington alongside Curt Cignetti before the 2024 season. In two seasons with the Hoosiers, he picked off five passes and returned two for interceptions. After trading Gardner, the Jets need a playmaker at corner, which they take here.

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The Jets take more corners in the 4th round

The Jets do not have a third-round pick, as it belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles from the Hassan Reddick trade. That brings us to the 4th round, where the Jets take Texas Longhorns cornerback Malik Muhammad. In three seasons in Arlington, Muhammad was a solid corner who had NFL potential. If he became a star, it would be credited as a great coaching job for Aaron Glenn. He could certainly use that win after last season.

The Jets also have the last pick in the 4th round, which they use on Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings. This is the third corner they have taken in a row. While that is a position of need, just about every position is of need for the Jets. Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton is selected by the Commanders just six picks later, which is a better use of this pick.

Some offense in the fifth round

The Jets have the 39th pick in the fifth round, a compensatory selection. Finally, after a run of cornerbacks, mock draft Mougey takes an offensive player. Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer is the selection at 179th overall, helping replace some recently departed tight ends.

The Jets lost Stone Smartt this offseason and Tyler Conklin last offseason. Although they did take Mason Taylor last year, they could use some reinforcements at the position. Royer was a bench player at Ohio State for three seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. In two seasons with the Bearcats, he racked up 937 yards. The Jets have a solid offensive line, and adding a multi-use tight end is a smart pick here.

Finish it out in the seventh round

The Jets have two picks in the seventh round and use both on offensive players. First is running back Robert Henry Jr out of UTSA. After passing up on Singleton earlier in the draft, they take the 1,000-yard rusher from UTSA. Henry could be a surprising playmaker for the Jets, something they desperately need.

With their final pick, the Jets select offensive guard Micah Morris out of Georgia. A 14-game starter for the Bulldogs last year, Morris could be a solid rotational lineman for the Jets. They need interior linemen after losing Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson, and Morris could be the answer to that question.