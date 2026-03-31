The New York Jets will need all the help they can get heading into the 2026 NFL season as they look to bounce back from a disastrous 2025 campaign. The Jets recently traded for quarterback Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders, and head coach Aaron Glenn has since announced that the former New York quarterback will start for his old team heading into next season.

Recently, Glenn has been participating at coaches' interviews, and one of the topics that came up was artificial intelligence, which has increasingly entered the sports world in recent years.

“We're talking about AI quite a bit in our meetings. These young guys… are on top of that. Those guys are teaching us how to utilize all of that stuff. It's been outstanding. We're trying to take that next step, us as coaches,” said Glenn, per Jets Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Glenn clarified that artificial intelligence will not be used to call plays for the team moving forward.

“I'm trusting myself on that,” he said with a smile.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Jets are pulling out all the stops to try to better their chances of success heading into the 2026 season. Even after the Smith signing, New York still has plenty of questions left to answer this offseason, as they hold the number two overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, with plenty of holes to fill up and down their roster.

Perhaps AI might be used by the team in their preparation for the draft process, which is already well underway, with the big day approaching in less than a month.