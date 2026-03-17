While the New York Jets recently made a trade to reunite with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, New York could still be on the market for a quarterback. That's what NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. currently believes. In a new mock draft for ESPN, Kiper thinks the Jets will take a quarterback with the 16th overall pick.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will go to the Jets at that spot in the 2026 draft, Kiper projects.

“The Jets don't have to draft a quarterback here. They traded for Geno Smith as a bridge option and have three first-round picks in 2027, when the QB class should be a lot better. But this is a good range for Simpson, who has only 15 career starts but throws with accuracy, processes quickly and moves well in the pocket. He threw 28 touchdown passes in 2025 and is a first-round QB in my book,” Kiper wrote.

Kiper thinks the Jets may find Simpson too intriguing to pass up.

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“Simply put, New York has to take some swings to figure out the long-term solution under center. I could see the Jets drafting Simpson and letting him learn and develop a little behind Smith before he moves into the starter role,” Kiper added.

The Jets just traded Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fields was the team's starting quarterback for most of the 2025 season. It didn't go that well for Fields, as New York went 3-14 on the year.

The Jets also have the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kiper thinks the Jets will use that selection to improve their defense.