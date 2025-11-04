The New York Jets had a fire sale on Tuesday ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. In a shocking event, the Jets traded away superstar defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for a bunch of draft capital. The Jets are in full rebuild mode and do have a lot of picks to revamp for the future. Only time will tell if these picks turn out to benefit the organization or not.

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, who teamed up with Quinnen Williams on the defensive line, was not happy about the trades that sent away two superstars. He shared his thoughts on X.

“I’d be lying if I said I was happy my brothers are gone because I’m not, I’m sick. But, I believe strongly in the organization, staff and my other brothers in the locker room. I said when I got drafted I wanted to be the reason or part of the reason this thing gets changed for the better and that’s going to continue to be my outlook. I love this team and this fan base and y’all will continue to get my all, my absolute best on and off the field. Let’s look onward and upward because better things are coming and I give my word on that. Go Jets always.”

It is tough to move on from a situation like this, knowing the front office is not confident in the team winning games. Johnson says he believes in the organization and his teammates. The Jets are going to have to do something quickly this offseason to convince people that they are going to turn things around. It certainly won't happen at any point for the rest of this season.

The Jets take on the Cleveland Browns for a Week 10 battle in NY. They do have a chance to win that game, but do they want to lose out on potentially having the No. 1 pick?