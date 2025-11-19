New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that he has spoken to Kris Boyd after being shot in midtown Manhattan, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“Aaron Glenn says he spoke to Kris Boyd shortly after the shooting on Sunday. Glenn says Boyd is upbeat, and the coach is happy that Boyd is going to come out of this OK,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Glenn was not sure when Boyd would be released from the hospital, but he is now listed as being in stable condition instead of critical, according to the NYPD. New York police released images the day after the shooting of a man seen in the shooting of Boyd. It's still not clear if there was a motive for the shooting.

Glenn shared that Boyd had been on his mind a lot since the shooting, and he was thinking about his family as well.

“The first thing I thought about, he just had a kid and I'm thinking about his wife, I'm thinking about his kid and I want to make sure that he's OK. And that's the only thing that really went through my mind … I'm happy the fact that he's going to come out of this thing really, really well,” Glenn said.

Boyd had not played for the Jets yet this season, after he went on season-ending IR on Aug. 18 with a shoulder injury. H signed with the Jets in March and was going to be a key part of the special teams unit. He was still around the team despite being on IR.

“He’s been a part of what we’re doing,” Glenn said. “I mean, he comes to the games all the time. He’s fully engaged. To be one of the top special teams players in this league, he’s done a really good job of helping the other guys we have.”