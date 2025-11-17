The New York Jets are in the middle of another lost season. Currently occupying the cellar of the AFC East, the Jets have a 2-8 record and find themselves trying to erase the mistakes of the past. After signing quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason, they have benched him in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Pair the move with mid-season blockbuster trades of former first-round picks Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, and the Jets are tearing down their roster.

The man tasked with rebuilding it is head coach Aaron Glenn, but he cannot do it alone. Hence, New York's decision to sign a veteran tackle and two-time Super Bowl champion to aid their pursuits.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with the Jets, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Saunders, who the Jacksonville Jaguars recently waived, has quite the track record. Starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Saunders won two Super Bowl Championships in 2019 and 2022. Primarily serving as a space-eating pass rusher, Saunders enjoyed his best season with the Chiefs in 2022, totaling 48 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The former third-round pick used his success in Kansas City to earn a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2023. After two seasons with New Orleans, the 29-year-old was traded to the Jaguars before the 2025 season. Saunders played just two games with Jacksonville before being waived this season.

The Jets are hoping Khalen Saunders can bring a winning pedigree to a team and his 32 career starts to a roster desperate for leadership and stability.